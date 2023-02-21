LAKE PARK — Lake Park Elementary Junior Beta Club completed its annual service project at Fifth Day Farm.
Kimberly Cliett, Lake Park Elementary Beta Club sponsor, said the students voted to complete their service project at the Fifth Day Farms, by assisting with necessary farm needs.
Fifth Day Farm is a petting farm located in Valdosta offering general admission entrance, field trips, birthday parties and photo sessions.
The trip to Fifth Day Farms added to the Junior Beta Club’s community service hours. Forty-three fourth- and fifth-graders, along with 10 chaperones attended the service event.
William Youmans, fifth-grade student and Junior Beta Club president, students and chaperones assisted by feeding and grooming animals, cleaning stalls and picking up metal and sticks.
“The Junior Beta Club enjoyed the trip and we would enjoy going back to help more,” Youmans said. “I try to serve as a role model to the rest of Beta, paying attention to the sponsor, Mrs. Kimberly Cliett. At the end of the year, I will continue my loyal service to the Beta Club and I hope to later become an alumni.
“The National Junior Beta Club is an honor organization that recognizes outstanding academic achievement, promotes strong moral character and social responsibility, encourages service to others, fosters leadership skills and provides settings for you to develop strong interpersonal skills.”
Cliett said students must maintain an academic average of 90 to participate in the club.
