VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School Off-Broadway had planned to stick with tradition for “Hairspray,” its spring musical.
From Divine in the original non-musical movie directed by John Waters in the 1980s to Harvey Fierstein in the Broadway musical to John Travolta in the movie musical to Duke Guthrie locally in the Peach State Summer Theatre production a dozen years ago, “Hairspray” traditionally features male actors in the role of Edna Turnblad, the mother of Tracy, a young woman who dares bring civil rights to a Baltimore TV dance show in the early 1960s.
Dr. Mark McQuade, director of drama at Lowndes High School, said he originally cast a male LHS faculty member to play Edna but the faculty member opted out of the production. So, McQuade cast Suzanne Lloyd, a female student, to play Edna.
He also cast two students to play Tracy. Riley Rentz will play her in the April 15 and 20 performances and Tierney Walton will play Tracy in the April 16 and 21 performances.
Though the show has been in rehearsals for several weeks, the cast and crew took spring break off last week, McQuade said.
During a photo shoot the week prior to spring break, cast members said they would be practicing individually during the down week. They said they would practice lines and dance steps on their own as many of the students had separate vacation plans with their families.
Even though they play best friends in the show and have been best friends in real life for years, Rentz and Rebecca Keown, who plays Penny, said they would practice their roles solo since they had separate spring break plans.
“Hairspray” is the musical story of Tracy Turnblad who refuses to accept society’s definition of who she is supposed to be based on her appearance in the 1960s. She refuses the definitions others place upon her and the expectations placed on others. A serious message framed in a comedic, high-stepping musical.
In the end, McQuade said, “Hairspray” is about acceptance.
THE CAST: Riley Rentz, Tierney Walton, Suzanne Lloyd, Jeffrey Yochum, Joshua Moore, Rebecca Keown, Jordan Dawson, Annabelle Tillman, Kelsey Stone, Brody Sturgill, Daelan Watkins, Sierra Walker, Ashlyn Daniels, Andrew Dunn, David Raines, Nicholas Rozier, Da’Jean Watkins, Jasper Joseph, Nevaeh Taylor, T.J. Williams, Jayden Terry, Jeffrey Pye III, Tae Foreman, Kinnon Dickson, Joni Olson, Luke Keown, Lorelei Bennett, Breyonna Denson, Ruben Arce, Ivory Robinson, Julian Zambrano, Ciarra Ponder, Mia Flowers, Noah Raines, Keira Coffey, C.J. Florig, Kalyn McDonald, Anita Bandhakavi, Kai Bonnell, Grace Brooks, Jordan Dawson, Kinnon Dickson, Kaitlynn Donato, Angel Fickle, Tae Foreman, Lorelei Hayden, Jasper Joseph, Jessica Karagoz, Luke Keown, Joni Olson, Jeffrey Pye III, David Raines, Nicholas Rozier, Avery Stripling, Jayden Terry, Da’Jean Watkins, Grace Watson, T.J. Williams.
DIRECTION/PRODUCTION: Dr. Mark McQuade, producer/stage director; Dr. Jennifer McQuade, musical director; Shannon Thomas, choreographer; Jaley Arnold, stage manager; Alexia Moody, assistant stage manager; Mark McQuade, Liam McQuade, Jasper McQuade, Riley Beckman, members of the Theatre Arts I and Musical Theatre II classes, set construction; Emily Bass (faculty advisor), Maggie Willis (costume manager), Lilith Breeden, Lexi Aragon, Rachel Adair and members of the Musical Theatre II class, costumes; Kira Greer, wig master; Bee Watkins, Madison Demastus and members of the Musical Theatre II class, properties; Ricardo Ipina and Gracie Eckman, lighting; Rachel Adair, audio tracks; Joan Knight, digital projections; Prebble Butler, microphones; Areid Johnson, sound effects; Gabriel Arce, Nex Armentrout, Erin Brantley, Carlie Brink, Monserrat Lopez, Abigail Parrish, Abigail Porter, stage crew.
Lowndes High School Off-Broadway presents “Hairspray,” 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15; 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16; 7 p.m., April 20, 21, Performing Arts Center, LHS campus off Norman Drive. Tickets: $15, adult; $10, student. Tickets can be purchased online through the LHS school store (Revtrak) or at the door.
