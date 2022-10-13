HAHIRA — South Georgia Regional Commission and the City of Hahira invite residents to attend an open house for the Hahira area traffic studies.
The open house is a workshop to engage the public in a master plan process for the area surrounding North Lowndes Recreation Park and Hahira Elementary School, city officials said in a statement.
The study team will present study progress as well as initial concepts for master planning scenarios.
Community members are invited to attend the Open House scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 20, at the Hahira Depot, 220 W. Main St. The open house is a drop-in format.
Community members are welcome to stop by at their convenience.
“Attendees can learn more and work with the team to shape future plans through interactive mapping, surveys and discussions,” organizers said, adding the Hahira area traffic studies will “produce master plan recommendations and the public is invited to help establish a shared vision, promote safe access, align new transportation connections with public and private development plans, and ensure pedestrian-oriented design.
“The studies are a unique opportunity to coordinate transportation and development to promote the character envisioned by the community.”
The Hahira area traffic studies team will also have a table at the Hahira Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct. 22, for people unable to attend the Thursday evening open house.
Visit www.sgrc.us/vlmpo.html for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.