HAHIRA – Oliver Lemmon, a pre-k student at Hahira Elementary School, was awarded $1,529 as one of four statewide winners of the Path from Pre-K to College Sweepstakes.
The sweepstakes is held by Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan and the Department of Early Care and Learning each year to promote the importance of continued education and financial planning to help Georgia children realize their dreams through continued education, school officials said in a statement.
“We are unbelievably grateful for this generous investment into our son’s education. We know that he will achieve anything he wishes to accomplish and higher education will be the key to helping him do that. We appreciate this support for our family and our community,” said Rebecca Lemmon, Oliver’s mom.
Lemmon’s school, Hahira Elementary School, was also awarded $1,529.
“The Lowndes County School System is thrilled that our pre-K student, Oliver, was chosen to receive the Path from Pre-K to College award. In Lowndes County, we understand that a solid foundation for an excellent education starts with early literacy. We hope by receiving this award, it will inspire Oliver to continue to work hard and strive for excellence as he moves throughout his school years. He definitely has a bright future ahead,” said Julie Klein, Lowndes County pre-K director.
Four Georgia children — one in Metro Atlanta, Southeast, North and South Georgia — were randomly selected as winners of the sweepstakes.
“We are proud to partner with the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning to promote financial planning for education through the Path from Pre-K to College Sweepstakes,” Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley said. “This sweepstakes encourages parents and grandparents to focus on saving for education early. Saving regularly over time makes an impact and this sweepstakes will help four Georgia families get a jump-start on their college savings.”
This is the sixth year DECAL and Path2College have partnered to raise awareness of saving for college through the pre-K sweepstakes. More than $43,000 has been awarded to Georgia students and pre-K facilities through the sweepstakes.
“On behalf of the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, I congratulate this year’s winners of the Pre-K to College Sweepstakes,” DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs said. “DECAL works to ensure that children enrolled in Georgia’s pre-K program receive a solid academic foundation on which their education can be built. The Pre-K to College Sweepstakes lays a solid financial foundation that will enable Georgia’s children to pursue their postsecondary dreams.”
For more information about the Path2College 529 Plan or to open a college savings account, visit www.Path2College529.com or call (877) 424-4377.
To learn more about Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan, its investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses, see the Plan Description at path2college529.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.