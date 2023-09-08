VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools’ officials gathered to celebrate Hahira Middle School’s FFA Chapter, which has been recognized as a 3-Star Chapter in the 2023 National Chapter Awards Program from the National FFA Organization.
FFA is a dynamic youth organization within agricultural education that changes lives and prepares students for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success.
After earning a gold rating by the Georgia FFA Association, HMS had the opportunity to apply for a 1, 2, or 3-star rating.
This meticulous application process revolves around 9 distinguished Quality Standards, each corresponding to activities within three dedicated Divisions: Growing Leaders, Building Communities, and Strengthening Agriculture.
Chapter Advisor, Kristen Thomas, used this as an opportunity to reflect on the group’s involvement and commitment to their standards, which ultimately earned them the top rating.
“Our ranking put us in the top ten percent of FFA Chapters in Georgia, and this includes both middle and high school chapters,” Thomas said.
Thomas goes on to express her pride of the reputation the group has built and credits her students.
“The officer team puts a lot of dedication and effort into our program each year in order for us to be successful,” she says. “Their passion for this organization sends a positive message and vibe to all of our members.”
Each year members compete in multiple Career and Leadership Development Events ranging from Floral Design to Public Speaking to Veterinary Science. These competitions provide them with the opportunity to develop skills they will use later in their own careers. In addition to competitions, members attend events where they work on leadership development and teamwork skills.
While the students never fail to represent the organization well, HMS Principal, Dr. Ivy Smith, also credits Mrs. Thomas for the group’s achievements.
“I can speak from experience that Ms. Thomas is one of the most hardworking, dedicated teachers,” says HMS Principal, Ivy Smith. “She holds her students accountable, and they see success.”
System officials concur.
“Being nationally recognized is a huge accomplishment, especially for a group of middle schoolers competing against high schoolers,”Dr. Cloise Williams, LCS Career Technology and Agricultural Education Director, said.
Ms. Thomas, Dr. Smith, and student representatives will travel to the National Convention this Fall to officially accept their honor.
