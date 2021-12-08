HAHIRA – Area police officers will soon make their way to Lake City, Florida, to donate various items to veterans; but first, they need the community's help.
The Hahira Mayor's Motorcade is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, and will include law enforcement from local agencies.
The officers annually travel to the Lake City Veterans Affairs Medical Center to donate hygiene products and other items to veterans in the center's care.
In past years, the Valdosta and Valdosta State University police departments have joined the Hahira Police Department for the motorcade. Moody Air Force Base has also participated.
Donations now being collected include bicycles, new clothing starting at large on up, blankets, toiletry bags with travel-sized items, body wash and shampoo, reading glasses, coffee, disposable razors, denture supplies and monetary donations.
Playing cards, pens and pencils, stress balls, zippered jogging suits size large to 2X and back scratchers are also on the Christmas wish list.
Drop-off locations are Hahira City Hall, 102 S. Church St., Coombs Heating and Air, 307 W. Lawson St., Hahira First Baptist, 201 N. Church St., Hahira United Methodist, 208 N. Church St., and the Hahira Police Department, 815 Tillman St.
Donations are being accepted until early Friday morning.
Visit facebook.com/hahirahappenings for more information.
