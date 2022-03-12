HAHIRA – Hahira Head Start preschoolers recently gave a Black History program.
“Since February was Black History Month, the preschoolers learned about differences, equality, perseverance and believing in yourself from the stories of great men and women in Black history,” Lashae Jones, Hahira Head Start Center director, said. Students were given a person to learn about in order to dress up and share this person with their classmates and program audience. Children 3-5 years of age were given assignments and tasks which enhance their social and emotional development.
“Our mission is to provide a high-quality program that will educate children, ensure school readiness, empower families and engage communities,” Jones said.
Coastal Plain Area EOA Hahira Head Start is located at 809 Tillman St.
