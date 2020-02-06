breaking Hahira City Council cancels Thursday evening meeting Feb 6, 2020 3 hrs ago HAHIRA – Hahira City Council's 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, meeting has been postponed until noon Friday, Feb. 14, due to severe weather warnings, according to city officials. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Hahira City Council Meeting Public Authority Official Evening Warning Noon Weather Recommended for you Online Poll Do you agree with the Valdosta City School Board of Education's decision to not renew the contract of Valdosta High football coach Alan Rodemaker? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesVIDEO EDITORIAL: Valdosta coach oustedUPDATE: 'Restore Coach Rodemaker': Touchdown Club director wants VHS coach backGatlin Mortuary: Building a family legacyTwo Bills: Wilcox reaches 200 career wins at ValdostaVHS seeks new coach'I was blindsided': Rodemaker speaks on shocking dismissal from VHSUPDATE: Rodemaker demands new voteCity school board moves forward with pay raiseUPDATE: VSU closes due to power outagesUPDATE: Nearby robbery cause of Valdosta Middle School lockdown Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
