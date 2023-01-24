VALDOSTA – Kassandra Morris imagines audiences still talking about “Doubt: A Parable” on the drive home from the theatre.
The director of Theatre Guild Valdosta’s latest production opening this week said the play does not provide cut-and-dry answers. Each audience member will leave The Dosta Playhouse with his or her own conclusions.
“I can see people debating this show after it’s over,” Morris said. “Because everyone comes away with something different.”
Set in 1964 at a Catholic school, playwright John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer-winning “Doubt” follows Sister Aloysius’ moral mission to expose Father Flynn’s perceived sins. Their personal battle is counter-balanced on the fulcrum of Sister James. While an excess of certainty motivates Sister Aloysius, an excess of doubt leaves Sister James helpless.
“Doubt” isn’t just the play title but its purpose.
Who does the audience believe? Who does the audience not believe? and do you believe one side or the other beyond the proverbial shadow of a doubt?
As Father Flynn says in the show: “Doubt can be a bond as powerful and sustaining as certainty.”
A Theatre Guild show synopsis adds: “In stunning prose, playwright John Patrick Shanley delves into the murky shadows of moral certainty, his characters always balancing on the thin line between truth and consequences.”
The play has a small cast of only four players.
The show stars veteran Guild performer Patti Cook Robertson as Sister Aloysius (a role played by Meryl Streep in the film adaptation). John Winscher, who made a memorable Guild debut last spring in “Murder on the Orient Express,” plays Father Flynn. Riley Browning plays Sister James and Tanya Glover plays Mrs. Muller.
Morris said the show is intense. No intermission is planned as an intermission would interrupt the dramatic tension. The show run time is one hour and 40 minutes.
Theatre Guild Valdosta presents “Doubt: A Parable,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Jan. 26-28; 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 2-4, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St. More information: Call (229) 247-8243, or visit theatreguildvaldosta.com.
