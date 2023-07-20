VALDOSTA — A hot summer day would be the perfect time to set sail on the waters at the Valdosta Yacht Club, but Lowndes County Fire Rescue had a different type of excursion in mind – water rescue training.
LCFR recently conducted comprehensive water rescue training for firefighters, aiming to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle emergencies effectively. The training took place earlier this week and included a combination of classroom instruction and practical exercises.
Benjamin Amiot, LCFR battalion chief, emphasized the importance of water rescue training, stating it plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and effectiveness of water rescue operations.
“It's extremely important for the simple fact that we make sure that everyone is properly trained to safely and effectively conduct a water rescue. Basically, what we do is we teach the students how to properly identify the hydrology of water and understand the dynamics of how water can affect a water rescue,” he said.
Rescue exercises cover techniques for identifying water conditions and understanding how water dynamics can affect rescue efforts. The goal is to provide firefighters with a comprehensive understanding of the dangers and challenges associated with water rescues.
Amiot highlighted the regularity of water rescue scenarios in their line of work, emphasizing the need for annual training to maintain preparedness and said it ensures firefighters have the necessary skills, knowledge and understanding of water dynamics to fulfill their duties safely and efficiently.
“The Valdosta Yacht Club provides the facility for us to do this. We can do it in a more controlled environment where we can still do the taxes that we need to do in a controlled environment. ... We'll go to the river where we can implement these tactics in a more controlled but still real-life situation,” he said.
Meghan Barwick, public information officer for Lowndes County, noted all shifts of LCFR will participate in water rescue training in upcoming weeks. With a department of about 62 firefighters, the training is conducted in small-scale classes of about 10 participants to ensure safety and maintain a manageable learning environment.
“It's important to know that we're always training. This is just one portion of training that is conducted throughout the year. Whether it's water rescues or structural fires. LCFR is important for the community. We operate in so many areas and have a very huge diverse range of call types we respond to,” she said.
Amiot said training encompasses boating operations, teaching firefighters to identify potential hazards and navigate them safely. By understanding how water behaves and recognizing dangerous areas, firefighters can better avoid risks.
“These areas of caution are also often areas where trapped individuals need rescue, so the training also focuses on approaching and handling hazardous situations effectively. So once we do the lecture portion with the hydrology of water, we teach them what to look for and what hazards to look for. They need to know how the water is going to react and what it's doing. And then this teaches them how to avoid these areas,” he said.
“But at the same time, these areas that we're telling them to avoid are usually where we've had the people who are trapped that need to be rescued so once we do that, then we come out here and put it hands-on and show them how to approach these hazardous situations safely. Here our number one priority is to make sure that we provide the best service we can for the community and being able to expand and give part of my knowledge to them through training.”
