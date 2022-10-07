VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University’s sociology club A Chance to Initiate Opportunities Now will be taking a new direction with its street-renaming project.
In an interview with The Valdosta Daily Times, D.J. Davis, ACTION president, will focus on renaming West and East Gordon streets to John Lewis Street, named after the famed politician and civil rights activist who served in the United States House of Representatives for Georgia's 5th congressional district for 33 years.
ACTION is the same club that spearheaded the change of Forrest Street to Barack Obama Boulevard.
Earlier this year, ACTION suspended an August petition drive of renaming Troup Street to Mary Turner Street to focus on getting women-centric projects off of the ground, according to organization representatives. Projects such as a city statue honoring prominent area women to be finalized by March 2024 as well as a Women’s Autonomy March scheduled for Oct. 22.
Davis said while the group had wanted to revisit Mary Turner with a Black History Month petition drive in February 2023, members spoke with residents in the area and decided to pivot to cleanup and beautification projects for the area.
Mary Turner was brutally lynched along with her unborn child in Lowndes County in retaliation of her publicly denouncing the killers of her husband, Hazel “Hayes” Turner, during a series of South Georgia lynchings a century ago.
“With the controversy behind changing the street to Mary Turner, first we must fix some of the things that’s wrong with Troup Street like cleaning up, falling buildings and just generally beautifying it before we change the name. So, we’re postponing Mary Turner Street again to focus on other streets that are especially near and dear to my heart,” he said.
“John Lewis, not only was he a great civil rights leader, but he was a man of God’s heart, and he showed love by getting into ‘good trouble’ by ways of peace. Not only is Gordon Street a prominent location in Downtown Valdosta but it's personal to me because that’s where I was brutally stabbed in 2005, on a street that abuts that street. It combats that brutal act of violence and other incidents that had happened there into something positive with a name.”
For the John Lewis Street project, ACTION’s first order of business will be working with the city to lift the current moratorium on street renaming, put in place to review ordinance 2019-2, which currently stipulates that requisite signatures of 60% of physically present owners or verifiable residents of all parcels of land on the petitioned public street or alley and must include one signature per parcel.
Davis said the moratorium is simply a “means to derail the progress ACTION is making towards memorializing African-American citizens of Valdosta through architectural symbols such as street names and statues.”
Acting as the group’s spokesperson, Davis brought these concerns to Valdosta City Council during the “citizens to be heard” portion of a recent meeting to begin the process of overturning the moratorium.
ACTION still plans on compromising with Councilmember Sandra Tooley, who expressed interest in naming the Hill Avenue to Griffin Avenue portion of Troup Street after Gerald Johnson, a Troup Street resident who was instrumental to beautification and safety efforts for the street.
For more information on ACTION’s latest projects, call (229) 740-3207.
