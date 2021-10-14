VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of the National Council for Negro Women observed 10 years as a chartered section earlier this month.
The theme was “10 Years: Going Strong, Continuing the Legacy.” The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section was one of the final sections approved for organization by the late Dr. Dorothy Irene Height, president emeritus.
The Valdosta- Lowndes Metropolitan Section was organized by Sharah Denton, section founder and first president, in 2010 and chartered Aug. 3, 2011.
The organization presented Denton, with a plaque of appreciation Saturday.
“It is such a blessing to make it to 10 years," Denton said. "We have done so much in this community and beyond. I am so excited to see what this premier section accomplishes in the future.”
The section was recognized as an official chartered section Sept. 24, 2011, by Dr. Lois Keith, NCNW state organizer and immediate past national vice chair. The section installed leaders and 83 members at the time.
In 2016, the section welcomed its new section president, Tiffany Crowell, and in 2018, Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill, became the third section president.
Foster-Hill is serving her second and final term as section president.
She recently received the 2021 Ingrid Saunders Jones Spotlight Award at the Fourth Biennial State Coalition of Georgia Conference for its STEM relevancy, fundraising efforts and immeasurable impact in the community.
“So here we are, 10 years in ... we have served, we have enriched, we have led, we have empowered, we have grown, we have participated and we have done so much more," Foster-Hill said. "We are continuing the legacy of Dr. Mary McLeod Behtune, by leading, empowering and advocating for women of African descent, their families and communities.”
From 2010 to now, the section has remained active in various capacities including but not limited to its annual community-wide family reunion, Bethune Leadership Banquet, its annual mother-daughter brunch and Founders Day Prayer Breakfast.
The section supports homeless students in area school districts, provides books and Christmas gifts to local children in need, hosts a free K-5 tutorial program, donates to The Haven and LAMP shelters, hosts a SELFIE Conference for young adults and teens, etc.
Recently, the section chartered its first official NCNW Youth Group, the Black Diamonds.
Foster-Hill said she hopes to keep NCNW’s mission and vision alive for the remainder of her presidency and far beyond.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section was built on a strong organizational structure, she added, and her main goal is to continue to enhance NCNW by bringing unity to the community by empowering women and bringing individuals together from all walks of life.
For more information about the Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of NCNW, contact ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com or (229) 251-3793, or follow on Facebook or Instagram, NCNW Valdosta Lowndes Metropolitan Section.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.