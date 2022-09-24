Fall officially arrived this past Thursday, 22nd. Early mornings and late afternoons are noticeably cooler and maybe will stay this way instead of our usual lingering hot autumns.
The pollen forecast says ragweeds are starting to bloom, I have not seen any, their flowers are tiny green ones that do not stand out from the foliage and therefore are not noticed. Goldenrod is always blamed as the culprit due to their bright yellow/gold masses of flowers that are hard to miss. Some people simply will not believe goldenrod is not the cause of their misery.
Ragweed pollen is tiny and is released into the air and circulates on wind, we all breathe it with each breath. Goldenrod pollen is giant grains, much too large to be wind borne, it is gathered and carried by insects as they seek the sweet nectar from the flowers.
The roadsides and empty lots are full of an unknown weed that produces hundreds of very small white daisy-like flowers with yellow centers. The flowers are about one-half the size of a dime and plants grow three feet tall. Butterflies flock to the plants for the flowers, the seeds they form stick to pants and have to be picked off.
I have not been able to identify the plant and do not remember seeing it other than the past few years, must be another invader from outside our country. It is spreading rapidly and is now seen in town and country.
I have noticed it is replacing red-flowering cypress vine and another red-flowering vine favored by hummingbirds in fence rows. As invasive foreign plants spread, they reduce food sources needed by native wildlife and stress them even further as their habitat is constantly being destroyed by development.
Flipping through a plant and seed catalog this week, they offered purple passion vine plants for $12 per 4-inch pot. The cost of plants native to a particular section of the country continue to astound me.
Many plants native to the Coastal South are sold for up to $100 from vendors who offer them nationwide.
Examples are: Beauty berry bushes, usually $29 and up, between my house and the paved road that leads to Bemiss Road, there are probably 50 bushes growing along the roadside. Formosa lilies, usually $12 to $20, there are dozens upon dozens along the edges of fields and ditches.
Mimosa trees, usually $30 and up, according to size, colonies of 20 or more in spots. Redbud trees, $30 and up, they volunteer in gardens and disturbed land year after year.
Wisteria vines, one quart size, $15 and up to $130 according to size, it is everywhere when blooming and is noticed. Honeysuckle vine, one quart size, $15 and up, according to size.
These last two are the common invasive plants from Japan and China that were brought over as ornamentals in past centuries and have naturalized into our country.
Back to passion flower vines, Passiflora incarnata, there are over 550 species, mostly vines, but a few shrubby types too. I don’t have any, too much shade, but my neighbor has dozens in his back yard and mows them down except where they climb his fence to escape the mower.
In our area, they are deciduous perennials if allowed to grow all season and form a root mass. Once established they will return each year. They produce a beautiful unique flower much desired by gardeners.
The vines are host plants for the lovely black and orange fritillary butterflies. Females lay individual orange eggs on the underside of the leaves, when the caterpillars hatch they begin to eat, if enough eggs are on a vine the little caterpillars will eat most of the foliage but the vine recovers quickly and is ready for another batch within a week.
Birds love the worms and if one finds them, every caterpillar is eaten in one day. They are orange and black like the adult butterflies and usually stay on the underside of the leaves, but they grow fast and become noticeable within several days.
The vines form fruit, about the size of a small egg and yellow to apricot in color. The vines have many common names – Holy-Trinity flower, maypops, field apricot, apricot vine, white sarsaparilla and pop apple.
My mother said as a child she ate the fruits before they begin to dry out. The fruits can be saved and dried, the seed inside do best if planted in an outdoor seed bed.
Indians used the leaves as a tea for insomnia and a root poultice for boils, cuts, ear aches and inflammation. Turkeys eat the young vine tendrils and the usual pests; aphids and whiteflies will suck the sap from the vines. But, never use insecticide on the vines or you will kill the butterfly larvae.
To grow passion flowers, they need half a day of sun and adequate moisture. Being vines, give them something to climb, wire fence, strings, trellis, etc. If they can’t find something to climb, they will grow on the ground, when the fruit are stepped on they make a pop sound and that is where the “pop” in some names comes from.
The local native passion flower is purple and white, modern cultivars have produced different colors. New hybrids available are “Victoria” a pink flowered one, it is evergreen in warm climates; “Sunburst” an orange and yellow bloom; “Inspiration” a deep purple bloom; and “Raspberry Strudel” a pink and red flower.
Most passion flower vines grow in zones 6-10. Before herbicides were commonly used, the vines grew and climbed corn stalks along the edges of corn fields where they received enough sunlight to thrive.
As a child, I was fascinated by the unusual flowers and would pick some for my Mama.Enjoy this hint of cooler weather while we have it and as always enjoy nature’s changing beauty.
If you have spare time, The Tree House, a thrift store whose profits support end-of-life services and helps Pearlman Cancer Center patients, is in dire need of volunteers. A few hours per week or a few days per month will help with accepting donations, sorting donations and many other chores needed to keep the shop operating. It is a very worthy cause.
See you in a couple of weeks.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
