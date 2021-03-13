We are in mid March and this week Daylight Saving Time begins. We spring forward and move our clocks forward an hour.
Saturday will be the first day of spring, on the 20th. That will be the Spring Equinox when days and nights are equal for a few days, as the days are growing longer daily by two to three minutes.
It was a little chilly last weekend and now this weekend feels like summer time again. Walking outside this afternoon, the ground was covered with little white pear petals that were drifting down from the pear trees around the edge of the backyard. The trees were beautiful in full bloom; shining white in the sunlight, now they are already budding out with tiny leaves along the branches.
The cherry tree came and went quickly. We had high wind and a thunderstorm overnight and most of the petals were on the ground the next morning. It was very beautiful but the flowers were short-lived this year.
I have a friend who posts magnificent photos of his ground-planted amaryllis that are already blooming and some were blooming in late January.
All of my in-the-ground amaryllis foliage was killed to the soil line or the bulbs shoulders, and they are just sending up foliage straps. I noticed a potted one in the greenhouse that has two scapes a few inches tall.
I have two Nun's orchids and both are sending up bloom scapes. They are beautiful delicate flowers and bloom for about three weeks.
Out of two container-grown kaffir (clivia) lilies, one pot is sending up a bloom scape to flower. They are in the amaryllis family and bloom in early spring; they are about as hardy as an amaryllis bulb. Mine are in containers and stay green year-round. Many flowers bloom at the top of the scape, eight to 14; the flowers are red-orange or yellow and open over several days.
Loropetalum are blooming everywhere now. There are little square shrubs, round balls and large shrub-trees that seem to grow faster each year. All are covered by beautiful pinky-lilac fringe-like flowers.
Loropetalum came on the market about 25 to 30 years ago. They are beautiful shrubs and their color is year round. Their foliage is a dark reddish purple color, some types hold color all year and others fade out to green when it gets really hot. And their flowers are so bright and pretty, they are long blooming and have few pests.
Gardeners quickly found out that lorpedalum likes to grow; keeping them in a controlled shape can be difficult, requiring a lot of pruning throughout the year. Breeders quickly began trying to downsize or dwarf them. Before long, smaller varieties and even a weeping type was introduced on the market. Most loropetalum will bloom in spring and again in fall. The new growth on some plants is very colorful and pink against the darker foliage.
Many cultivars on the market offer different shades of foliage and even blooms. There is a dwarf weeping plant that is called "Purple Pixie," the flowers and foliage are purple. It is even recommended as a ground cover, saying it only grows one to two feet tall.
The older plants are not difficult to root, I rooted the one I had in town and in about 10 years it was taller than the eave of the house. They can take heavy pruning but that often cuts off the bloom buds. Some types bloom on and off throughout the year. This plant was originally white-flowering Chinese witch hazel and looked nothing like today's cultivars.
Redbud trees, Cercis canadensis, are flowering now. They are a small native tree, an understory tree, that will grow in a woodland setting or full sun. The flowers are small pink clusters along the dark bark of the tree, a very striking sight in late winter when the full flush of greening-up has not started.
Redbuds volunteer and come up in many odd places because their seeds are popular with native birds and they sow them far and wide. Of course, there are hybridized varieties you can buy, but the older trees you see around town are the native types. Some of the newer introductions have different colored foliage in spring.
The leaves are heart-shaped all through their life and are shed in winter. This is a hardy tree, native to our area, once established it does not require any special care.
I am out of space, see you next week.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
