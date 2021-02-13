Happy Valentine's Day to everyone. Temperatures recently have not been too bad and we have certainly had plenty of rain. When trees begin to leaf out, they will absorb an incredible amount of water. Having adequate water in the soil will be good for them and we can expect lush growth.
Some of the earliest blooming trees and shrubs are already showing color.
I saw a red maple about half full of flowers. They are so beautiful when they bloom, so many shades of pink, rust, red, beige and burgundy. Soon the roadsides along the Lakeland Highway and the Quitman Highway will be full of the pretty red-blooming trees.
One of my Japanese Magnolias is covered in flowers on the top of the tree; I'm surely hoping a late freeze is not going to decimate the blooms.
The Taiwan flowering cherry tree seems to be near full bloom. Its branches are covered with beautiful bright pink flowers, the flowers are small but there are thousands of them. It is my favorite tree and this may be the last time I get to see it bloom because it will probably be destroyed when the road is paved.
The delicate little baby's breath spirea, S. baby's breath, is blooming now. The flowers are very tiny and white, they grow along the stems. The plant only grows about two inches a year and this one will probably never make it more than knee high. The original plant I had in town grew for 30 years and was only two feet tall. There is not enough of it to even take a cutting to try to root. It blooms before any foliage appears and is a nice plant to view up close.
The foliage is very slim, about three inches long and is finely cut and delicate looking, the small branches have dark bark and it is a very attractive little plant.
I found a row of small iris coming up. I don't know if these are from seed planted from the last year or two. Iris seed may take up to 18 months to germinate and I plant seed every fall. Anyway, I have some new iris plants and hopefully will have some interesting hybrid colors when these plants bloom, which could be two to three years.
Lila Blakely, a friendly gardener from Hahira, has shared some information concerning Arbor Day. Georgia's Arbor Day is much earlier in the year than the rest of the country.
Georgia celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday of February each year. In states from the middle tier on up, Arbor Day is celebrated 10 weeks later, on the last Friday in April.
Valdosta usually sponsors an Arbor Day event on Georgia Arbor Day. COVID-19 may have changed the usual type of events. I'm sure they will advertise what they plan to have.
Arbor Day began in Nebraska; a day off was set aside to plant trees. Since that time we have learned how valuable trees are and if it wasn't for trees humans could not live on this planet. Arbor Day is a time to plant a tree to honor someone, a memorial to someone or simply to improve the Earth.
Satellite photos taken over years have proven the amount of trees on our planet are shrinking. Our green canopy is disappearing at a fast rate. Trees give off oxygen and absorb carbon monoxide, they are necessary for our atmosphere.
This coming Friday will be Georgia's Arbor Day and will also be a great day to plant a tree, plant for your children to play under, plant for your friends to gather under and plant for everyone we all need to breathe.
I have rambled too long and run out of space. See you next week and I hope you plant a tree for Arbor Day.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
