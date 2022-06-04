We have had a beautiful glorious spring. Bulbs planted last fall or possibly decades ago have bloomed, flowering shrubs and trees have been covered in blooms, rain has been abundant, especially early this spring. We live in a beautiful section of our country with a friendly landscape, other than our scorching eight-month summers, it's very pleasant.
A trip to any garden shop with displayed bedding plants turns into an array of possibilities. The promise of color and beauty they will bring to a garden is intense. So many possible decisions to make; soft colors or bold and bright ones, a one-plant theme or mixed varieties. This is a time when a gardener's expectations are at an all time high. All it takes is a few flats to transform beds into a delight to the senses, or is it?
This early in the growing season; slugs, bugs and other hot-weather pests have faded from our minds. The blazing heat that will burn-out many species has not arrived. The wilts, fungi and molds brought on by high humidity are still to come, so at this time our mental picture of what we will grow is rosy and full of hope.
After a few hours per day of setting out bedding plants, the thought enters many gardeners' heads that maybe they should try some of the plants that come back on their own each year.
Many of our favorite plants are perennials. This means they grow and return each year. An annual is a one-season plant, they generally will not return a second year and must be replanted annually. Perennials are dependable, often easy care and do not need constant checking to thrive. Most perennials not only survive for years, but they multiply each year, allowing the grower to have larger fuller beds and share plants with others.
Old well-loved plants that have survived the test of time are often passed on to friends and family, we call these "pass-along-plants." These are plants we were raised around, from granny's garden, or Aunt Faye's or Aunt Flora's or much beloved neighbors or friends. These types of plants are not usually a hot item at garden centers, they are so hardy they do not have to be replaced, friends usually have more to share and they rarely die off.
Whether given in the form of a handful of seeds, cuttings wrapped in damp paper towels or a wet rag to keep moist or a handful of roots dug from the ground, these are anticipated new beginnings that will remind the gardener of the person who passed a long the "start."
"When Southerners set plants in the ground, they bury more than just roots. Memories, wisdom, laughter, love, gossip and advice go into the hole, to appear another day and a galaxy of days thereafter." A quote of Steven Bender, Southern Living magazine, horticulture editor, for decades. This is true of most gardens.
Strolling through our garden reminds us of friends, family and neighbors who have shared their love of growing with us. Each of us have these memories; golden spider lilies from Mrs. Moon, spiral lily from June Bird, red hot pokers from Ximena Holcombe, daffodils from mama, ardisia from Louise Tyree, ming fern from Aver Nell Rodgers, loropetalum from Donna Ullah, ginger lilies from Eve Lewis, an azalea from Patsy Cain, daylilies from Frances Busby, the list goes on and on. Each memory is like a piece of puzzle, when fitted together they form each growers individual garden. A garden that holds the promise of beauty and abundance of tomorrow and yet also holds the memories and shared joys of the past. A garden is a tapestry of cuttings, slips of plants, a handful of seeds, all woven into a garden of beauty by loving hands and hearts.
The list of pass-a-long-plants include summer phlox, cleome hassleriana, castor beans, four o:clocks, lantana, bee balm, walking iris, angel's trumpets, devil's trumpets, crinums and others; we will discuss some of these in detail in the next column. See you in a couple of weeks.
Susan Grooms lives and gardens in Lowndes County.
