VALDOSTA — Joyce Marie Griggs will officially square off against Republican Congressman Buddy Carter to represent Georgia District 1 come November.
Griggs officially defeated Lisa M. Ring in U.S. House of Representatives District 1 Democratic primary runoff this week.
With 28,463 ballots cast, Griggs received 15,904 votes (55.88% of the vote) while Ring received 12,559 votes (44.12%). Griggs won by a margin of 3,345 votes.
Griggs had already claimed victory in the runoff Wednesday morning.
"With your help, I am ready to take on the incumbent, Buddy Carter – our journey to Washington, D.C., continues," Griggs posted on Facebook about the results.
While more than 28,000 people had voted in the race, Lowndes County accounted for only 0.25% of the current vote total. Lowndes County residents cast 72 votes in the race, 39 for Griggs and 33 for Ring.
A little more than 2,000 Lowndes residents in the northeast region of the county were eligible to vote in the runoff, said Deb Cox, Lowndes County supervisor of elections.
Griggs, a small business owner and Army veteran, will face Carter, the incumbent in office since 2015, who won his primary easily with more than 82% of the vote in the Republican primary earlier this year.
