VALDOSTA — Democrats in northeast Lowndes County will likely see Joyce Marie Griggs against Republican Congressman Buddy Carter in November.
Griggs, a small business owner and Army veteran, currently leads Lisa M. Ring in U.S. House of Representatives District 1 Democratic primary runoff by 3,345 votes with 28,643 voted counted, according to the Georgia secretary of state's website last updated at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday.
Griggs had received 15,904 votes (55.88% of vote) while Ring had received 12,559 votes (44.12%).
On Wednesday morning, Griggs claimed victory in her Democratic primary runoff for Georgia's congressional District 1.
"With your help, I am ready to take on the incumbent, Buddy Carter – our journey to Washington, D.C., continues," Griggs posted on Facebook about the results.
While more than 28,000 people had voted in the race by early Wednesday morning, Lowndes County accounted for only 0.25% of the current vote total. Lowndes County residents cast 72 votes in the race, 39 for Griggs and 33 for Ring.
A little more than 2,000 Lowndes residents were eligible to vote in the runoff, said Deb Cox, Lowndes County supervisor of elections.
The winner will face Carter who won his primary by wide margin, receiving more than 82% of the vote earlier in the year.
