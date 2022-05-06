Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.