VALDOSTA – Dr. Lucy Greene was recently recognized as Defense Community Champion at Defense Community National Summit Association of Defense Communities and Navy Federal Credit Union recognized four national honorees for making a difference in defense communities.
The groups recognized Greene of Valdosta, Kimberly Huth of St. Clair County, Ill., and Frederick Mueller of Sierra Vista, Ariz., as 2023 Defense Community Champions National honorees, organizers said in a statement.
Sharene Brown was the inaugural recipient of the National Impact Award.
Defense Community Champions is a program that "aims to recognize individuals who make a difference in defense communities through deeds big and small," organizers said. "There were 17 local champions recognized, three of whom were selected as national honorees. The program presented is by ADC in partnership with Navy Federal Credit Union."
“ADC is humbled to recognize our national honorees. We had inspiring nominations from across the country and these individuals were chosen for going above and beyond for their defense communities,” said Karen Holt, president of ADC. “They are all strong advocates for their local installations and promote collaboration between their base and community.”
Greene founded Moody Support Team with her late husband, Parker Greene, to honor the airmen of Moody Air Force Base. She has been a staunch supporter of military members for more than 50 years.
Kenneth “Kenn” Todorov, Brig. Gen, USAF (Ret.) said he can’t “state strongly enough how impactful Lucy has been to the lives of so many. She truly cares about airmen and the communities that surround them. She is most deserving of the honor to represent us all at the national level as a Defense Community Champion.”
