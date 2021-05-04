VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County grand jury refused to indict a woman on a murder charge in a 2020 shooting, according to official documents.
Tonya Alexander, 33, was “no billed,” meaning the grand jury decided there wasn’t enough evidence to warrant prosecution, according to an indictment and “no bill” list issued late last week.
Southern District Attorney Brad Shealy said the jury decided the shooting was self-defense and his office will not continue to seek a murder charge. She was indicted, though, on a case of aggravated assault for which she will stand trial, he said.
She had been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in the April 11, 2020, death of Sherrod Leonard, 35, of Valdosta, according to a 2020 statement from the Valdosta Police Department.
Around 10:53 p.m. that evening, officers and EMTs responded to a 911 call from the 2400 block of Bemiss Road. Officers found Leonard dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.