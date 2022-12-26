VALDOSTA — Pine Grove Middle School held a pep rally and talent show before leaving for the Christmas break.
Dr. Samuel Clemons Jr., principal, said this is the first talent show hosted in person in four years.
“Around Christmas time we always host a pep rally and talent show to recognize students for behaving all year,” Clemons said. “Students do a great job at performing and this truly prepares them for speaking and performing in front of a crowd.”
During the pep rally, girls and boys basketball teams, wrestling team and mat girls were recognized, followed by Kelly Barcol, a motivational speaker.
Barcol empowered students and staff to wrap up the year and start anew in the coming weeks.
“You can do it, you have the ability to change but you have to make the choice,” Barcol said. “When you begin to change you will want to start taking care of others.”
He added, “You have to make the decision to be all in. All in on your grades, doing the right thing and helping others.”
Students received Viking gear as prizes during the pep rally before returning to their homeroom to watch holiday movies in their pajamas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.