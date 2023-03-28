VALDOSTA — VocalFlo Entertainment hosts the South Georgia Gospel Music Festival June 10.
Kimberly Grisson-Dixon, co-owner of VocalFlo Entertainment, said she and her husband, Adrien Dixon, wanted to bring the gospel music festival in honor of Black Music Month.
June is African American Music Appreciation Month – the month celebrates the African American musical influences that comprise an essential part of the nation’s treasured cultural heritage, organizers said.
“Gospel music is one of the earliest African American music forms in the U.S. that highlighted gospel themes and Black Christian values,” Grisson-Dixon said.
The festival will be free and open to the public at the Unity Park Amphitheater. Organizers recommend bringing lawn chairs and blankets.
The event will include performances by local church choirs, groups and soloists.
Organizers said they are still looking for performers, food trucks, vendors and sponsors. Also, there are opportunities for volunteers to help with activities.
Interested talent, sponsors or volunteers can email info@vocaflo@gmail.com for more info.
