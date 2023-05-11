ATLANTA — In less than two months, state Republican leaders will appoint members to a new commission tasked with overseeing and disciplining prosecutors.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill May 5, create the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission, which would have the power to investigate, discipline or remove elected district attorneys or solicitors-general in specific instances, including if they are consistently not fulfilling their duties.
The bill states that prosecutors are required to “review every individual case for which probable cause for prosecution exists and make a prosecutorial decision under the law based on the facts.”
“This measure will ensure that our state continues to maintain an honest and ethical criminal justice system,” said Cataula Sen. Randy Robertson, a Republican who sponsored the bill. “In order to do so, we must hold our prosecuting attorneys and solicitor generals to the same high standards that we hold our law enforcement to.”
The Prosecuting Attorneys Qualification Commission will begin July 1, and be made up of two panels: an investigative panel of five attorneys and a hearing panel of three attorneys. The governor, lieutenant governor, speaker of the House and the Senate Committee on Assignments — all Republican-led — will have appointing authority for members of the commission.
After the May 5 signing of the bill, a coalition of 20 criminal legal reform and voting rights advocates released a statement in response to the new law. The group stated that the law is among a Republican-led “coordinated anti-democratic power grab and attempts to undo the will of voters.”
Democrats and opponents of the bill have argued that the bill is unnecessary since there are already mechanisms for holding prosecutors accountable — the State Bar, the state attorney general, impeachment by the legislators and voters.
“District attorneys and solicitors have significant decision-making power in the criminal legal system, disproportionately impacting Black and brown Georgians,” the group said in a statement. “Senate Bill 92 and similar anti-voter efforts nationwide are not about public safety but an attack on democracy. Senate Bill 92 is a highly-partisan measure that takes away the voices of Georgians who have cast their vote for the individuals they want overseeing how the criminal legal system works in their community.”
Opponents have also argued that the bill threatens the ability of prosecutors to use discretion when deciding if and when to prosecute a case, especially as most offices have backlogs and limited resources.
“Georgia voters’ ability to provide critical input into the criminal legal system is now under threat following the signing of SB 92 into law — the latest effort in Governor Kemp’s harmful, anti-democratic agenda,” Fair Fight Action Deputy Executive Director Esosa Osa said. “Georgians deserve a voice in deciding how the criminal legal system works in their communities, and Senate Bill 92 seeks to take away the voice of Georgia voters.”
Republicans and supporters have said the bill is necessary to crack down on “soft on crime” prosecutors, and prosecutors who forgo prioritizing certain nonviolent crimes such as marijuana possession.
President Pro Tempore Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, said the “reform” to the legal system will set precedent for accountability in all sectors of state leadership.
“This commission will guarantee all prosecuting attorneys and solicitor generals who are entrusted with their respective duties are working for the greater good of Georgia and not personal interests,” Kennedy said.
The rules and regulations put in place by the Commission shall be established no later than Oct. 1, 2023, according to the new law.
