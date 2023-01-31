ATLANTA — Georgia Republicans plan to focus on legislation that bolsters the state’s economy, backed by initiatives to increase an educated workforce, reduce crime and expand health care access.
}“We’re looking at growing the economic opportunity for Georgians across the state,” said Macon Republican John F. Kennedy, president pro-tem of the Senate. “We want to build a strong workforce to make sure that that effort is supported and to ensure that Georgia is a safe and healthy place for all of us to work for our families, and our children, and our future.”
In terms of economy, Majority Leader Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, said state Republicans plan to conduct prudent income tax reform and review the more than 200 tax credits the state has on the books for effectiveness. The Republican Caucus also plans to support and implement new taxpayer and homeowner relief initiatives and lay groundwork for the continued electrification of transportation.
“Obviously, the major jobs announcements along with the governor’s vision for the (electric vehicle) industry in Georgia drives to the necessity for preparation and transition,” Gooch said at the Republicans’ Jan. 26 press conference. “Our EV study committee that was conducted over the summer and fall has done some great work over the last eight months. I anticipate this culminating into legislation before the final gavel drops on Since Die this session.”
Gooch said the state should begin looking ahead at revenue losses with more companies converting from gas-fueled to electric vehicles. Motor fuel taxes help fund the state’s transportation-related projects in the state to the tune of $2 billion in revenue per year.
“Do we do a vehicle miles traveled policy? Do we allow for some kind of an annual fee based on weights of the vehicles? There’s a lot of different options that are being considered,” Gooch said.
Convenience stores will likely be allowed to sell electricity by the kilowatt, Gooch said, regarding anticipated legislation. Only utility companies are currently allowed to do so.
The state has also received federal funding to allow more electric car charging stations to be placed throughout the state to accommodate the estimated 1% of electric vehicles driven by Georgians.
Cultivating an
educated workforce
This session, the Caucus plans to prioritize a review of degree requirements for state employment, improve literacy rates and implement learning loss grants.
“So much emphasis in recent years and rightly so has been put on increasing graduation rates as the benchmark for educational success,” Gooch said. “However, we need to make sure that graduation equals preparation. Having graduation and literacy rates in line with one another is a strategic imperative and is a priority of this body.”
Sen. Bill Hickman, chair of the Senate Higher Education Committee, said only 43.49% of third graders in Georgia are reading past their grade level, according to 2021 data. There are no districts in Georgia where third grade children reading on third grade level is more than 50%, he said.
“We can’t ever develop a workforce going forward with all the jobs that this great body has put in place for the state of Georgia without children that can read,” Hickman said. “…I do blame the superintendents a little bit because they haven’t told our communities that our children can’t read. All they told our communities is that we’re graduating 85, 90, 95%,” Hickman said.
Creating safer communities
Cracking down on gang activity remains a focus for Gov. Brian Kemp and Republicans, who assert that gangs play a major role in crime in Georgia.
“Increased crime is a quality of life issue that impacts hard-working, law-abiding families across this state,” Gooch said. “That is why I believe there is unanimity with the Senate, the House and the governor on taking on swift action to get to the root of the crime problem in our state and across our nation.”
Republican priorities include enhancing penalties for the recruitment of minors for gang activity, aggressive bail bond reform for violent offenses, and enhanced school safety legislation.
“I think there’s an effort going forward to even put in some panic buttons in the school systems in the classrooms, and I think that’s a first start,” Gooch said.
Supporting the health
and well-being
of families and at-risk youth
Republicans plan to work on legislation that increases support for foster families and children and expand telehealth services for rural and underserved communities.
“Access to quality health care should not be diminished by your zip code, and we can utilize technology to increase access while reducing health care costs,” said Gooch.
Gooch said the Caucus also plans to focus legislation to extend benefits for income-eligible pregnant women.
