ATLANTA — Sen. Russ Goodman (R-Cogdell) was recently assigned by the Senate Committee on Assignments to serve as chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Consumer Affairs.
The Senate Committee on Assignments is chaired by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and is comprised of President Pro Tempore John F. Kennedy, Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, Sen. Greg Dolezal (R-Cumming) and Sen. Brandon Beach (R-Alpharetta).
The committee is responsible for assigning the Senate body to committees, Senate representatives said in a statement.
“As a seventh generation South Georgia farmer, I know full well the challenges our state’s farmers and producers face on a daily basis because we face those same challenges on our own family farm,” Goodman said. “It’s the honor of a lifetime to be entrusted by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Senate leadership to chair the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Consumer Affairs which overseas Georgia’s number one industry.
“Georgia can’t continue to be the number one state for business if our number one industry isn’t successful. My promise to our state’s farmers is to do everything in my ability to see that you are successful because our shared success is vital to the future of rural Georgia and the food security of our state and nation.”
Goodman was also assigned to serve on other Senate committees. They include Natural Resources and the Environment, Public Safety, Retirement.
Goodman is senator for District 8 which includes Valdosta and Lowndes County.
