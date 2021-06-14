VALDOSTA – More than 40 vendors came to sell homemade items Saturday as part of the Makers Market around the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse Square.
The Makers Market happens the second Saturday of every month from April to December. Vendors have the opportunity to promote and sell their handcrafted items in Downtown Valdosta.
Vendors are able to sign up for the Makers Market through the Valdosta Makers Market website, according to Jessica Ganas, event manager.
"It is all handmade artisanal goods," Ganas said. "To be considered for the vendor space, you do have to either make or produce it yourself. So, we have people with plants, pottery and consumable goods."
The vendors at the Makers Market came in all different sizes and came with different goods. The goods ranged from candles to crocheted stuffed toys to homemade food.
Lisa Taylor was one of the vendors at the market where she was selling polymer clay earrings and ink blot paintings. She is a Valdosta State University graduate with a degree in art and was able to follow her passion at the the Makers Market.
To learn more about Taylor's artwork, find her Instagram @Lisa_Taylor_Art and a facebook @L.I.T. Creative Design.
Pat's Creation also came to the market with crocheted toys and her newest obsession – resin art. Patti Bell has been crocheting toys for 15 years, but started with resin art six months ago when she wanted to learn how to do a different form of art.
To learn more about Bell, find her facebook @Pat's Creations.
The market didn't just sell art, but it also had vendors selling food, such as Geral Gine Houston. She came to the Makers Market to sell her homemade cakes, boiled peanuts and sweet potato pies, which she has been doing for 28 years.
"God bless me for being here this long," she said.
Schmoe Farm, a local sustainable farm, also came to market to sell spices and eggs. The farm uses sustainable and humane resources to raise its chickens and pigs, representatives said. It feeds its animals with non-GMO food and allows them to free range to produce healthier pork, eggs and chicken.
To learn more information about the Schmoe Farm, visit Facebook @Schmoe Farm or visit https://www.schmoefarm.com/
If interested in becoming a vendor at the Makers Market, visit https://www.valdostamainstreet.com/event/makers-market-0.
