VALDOSTA – While many may be tethered to their homes for the next couple of weeks, people with "essential jobs" are working harder than ever.
Dr. Brian Dawson, South Georgia Medical Center senior vice president and chief medical officer, said he has never seen anything like the COVID-19 pandemic in his 27 years in health care.
Times may be bleak, but Dawson said he finds hope in several aspects of the SGMC community.
“I have to say I am pleased with how this is going and, again, this is new ground, but as physicians, it's not uncommon,” Dawson said. “It seems like we always have something new come up and a lot of times we have to make decisions with vague and ambiguous data but in this case we had a little bit of a head start from our colleagues in China and Europe.
“We still have these COVID cases out there but as far as any widespread, it still remains relatively contained,” Dawson said.
He added SGMC has been preparing for similar types of situations since 2011, when he started at the hospital, and the staff's investment in preparation is paying off now.
A pandemic means medical staff are putting in an unprecedented number of longer hours.
Dawson said the hospital is arranging for workers to have cross-coverage to avoid burnout.
“At this point, we aren't sure how long this is going to last,” Dawson said.
While there may not currently be an end date in sight, Dawson said he believes interventions taken by the local community have been, and will continue to be, effective.
“I can't predict what will happen in the future but I will say, as far as the exponential increase in cases, we haven't seen any evidence of that,” Dawson said. “These interventions people are using are effective and do work.”
He said interventions include good hand hygiene, covering coughs with a disposable tissue, social distancing and avoiding touching mucus membranes.
“These are the things we've been preaching all along and we will see how things move going forward with this,” Dawson said.
