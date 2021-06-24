VALDOSTA – Valdosta On-Demand has put a transport stop for students at Georgia Military College.
Valdosta On-Demand is "a microtransit service that riders can request in real time or schedule in advance if they prefer it" through Via Transportation, according to a statement from the Valdosta Housing Authority. This service is available 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, for $2 a ride.
The transit service started April 27 with 10 regular destinations. However, the service had a blindspot at Georgia Military College.
The new destination provides students who don't have transportation a way to get to the college cheaply and without walking from the closest destination.
"This is important, whether it's for educational needs or anything else," Burt Lancastar, Via Field manager, said.
For more information on Valdosta On Demand, go to ridewithvia.com or download the app, Valdosta On-Demand.
