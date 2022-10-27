VALDOSTA — Georgia Military College, 4201 N. Forrest St., hosts a Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
"The community is invited to join us for an evening of fun," college representatives said in a statement.
"We will host first responders from the Georgia State Patrol, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Valdosta Police Department and the Valdosta Fire Department."
The GMC community partnering businesses will have booths set up and organizers said there will be plenty of decorated trunks to visit.
The Christian Collegiate and Talent clubs will have a game area for kids to fish, find the needle in the haystack and craft area.
"You will want to stop by and get dinner from one of the fabulous food trucks, King R&B, Bojangles, Raymond’s Famous Cookies and The Mix," college representatives said. "There is much more and we welcome you and your family to come to GMC for a night filled with fun for everyone."
Free admission.
