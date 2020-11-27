VALDOSTA – While Sam Watts and his wife, Margo, usually invite members of the community to come sit at their restaurant, Sam's Bar-B-Q, for a Thanksgiving meal, COVID-19 forced a change of a plans.
But the virus didn't stop the Watts and their dedicated group of volunteers from making sure people were fed on Thanksgiving, just as they have been doing for all of the previous years.
“We did a couple of ads in the paper to let people know and told the main organizations there would be limited volunteers this year,” Margo said.
In years past, tables were set up where guests could sit down with a plate and fellowship as they ate; this year, to-go plates were made and handed out to individuals.
The event didn't include some of the extras from previous years, such as clothing drives, but still gave every person who wanted a hot meal the chance to get one.
Food and drinks provided are thanks in large part to community donations as is much of the manpower behind the cooking and serving.
Sam and his group of volunteers, which includes long-time friend Eddie Hill and the 2-Wheel Riders Motorcycle Club, had to begin work early in the morning to ensure food would be ready for the 11 a.m. serving time.
“It's better to give than to receive,” Hill said. “It's what God wants you to do.”
Pastor Dr. John Manning who dropped by to help out, echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Coming here is giving unto Him. It is to do good and show mercy.”
Kenny “Tracker” Lane of the 2 Wheel Riders and his group have found their way to Sam's since the beginning and do it to “see the smile on the people's faces.”
Lane said the 2 Wheel Riders do a lot of charity work within the community based on the same principle of “it's better to give than to receive” and will continue to be at Sam's every Thanksgiving for as long as the Watts continue doing it.
Sam's Bar-B-Q is located at 414 E. Hill Ave. and can be reached at (229) 237-2181.
