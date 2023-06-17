VALDOSTA — The summer months can be challenging for many essential services such as LifeSouth Community Blood Center.
Laura Bialeck, LifeSouth district community development coordinator, said summer months are a challenge because people are not thinking about giving blood due to weather, travel, etc.
“Many people would be surprised at the amount of blood needed to supply the local hospital,” she said. “This is a really good time to think about donating because your community really needs you.”
LifeSouth is a nonprofit community blood bank, with a mission to “provide a safe blood supply that meets or exceeds the needs in each community we serve, and to provide a variety of services in support of ongoing and emerging blood and transfusion-related activities.”
Serving more than 125 hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. LifeSouth is committed to meeting the blood supply needs of hospitals and their patients by providing the highest quality blood components and services.
The local LifeSouth Community Blood Center is the sole supplier for South Georgia Medical Center.
“You never know when the need for blood could affect you … people always expect the blood to be there but it is only there if people donate,” Bialeck said.
LifeSouth’s slogan, “give and save local,” means more than just blood donation.
The nonprofit blood center’s “I am the Donation Generation” program educates K-12 students on the science behind donation through hands-on interactive elements as well as the social responsibility of donation.
Bialeck said the curriculum is straightforward, easy to teach in one class period and works with state standards.
She shared a story of a student who remembered a LifeSouth employee, which happened to be Bialeck, speak to their elementary school class and years later came to donate when they were eligible.
“We are very excited about educating students on why it is important to donate blood,” Bialeck said. “We find that early introduction eliminates the fear of giving blood as students grow older.”
In addition, LifeSouth offers grants for schools that host blood drives. Giving schools the opportunity to earn money for each person who registers and gives blood.
The LifeSouth community blood center has been reaching out to the community to build relationships with those whom they serve each and everyday by offering education and blood drive opportunities to organizations and businesses.
“Most people are not thinking of donating blood which is why it is important for us to be in the community as much as we can to get our message across,” Bialeck said. “We are happy to go to any organization or business to educate people about the importance of blood donation.”
LifeSouth has more than 30 donor centers, 50 bloodmobiles and hosts nearly 2,000 blood drives a month, according to its website.
LifeSouth hosts Battle of the Badges blood donation drive, 2-4 p.m., July 19, at City Hall Annex to promote local giving and saving of lives.
“Donation only takes about 30-45 minutes. One donation can save up to three lives,” Bialeck said. “LifeSouth team is dedicated to making sure the blood is there when you or your family member is in need.”
