VALDOSTA – In preparation for the Girls on the Run spring season, Girls on the Run South Georgia hosted coach training Sunday, Jan. 29.
More than 60 volunteer coaches were trained to be certified Girls on the Run coaches. Coaches from Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas counties gathered to “learn how to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident through team building, group activities and goal setting,” organizers said in a statement.
Girls on the Run spring season starts Feb. 6 and runs through the end of April culminating in the season’s celebratory community 5K on April 15.
The Sparkle and Shine Girls on the Run 5K is scheduled for 8 a.m., April 15, at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. Organizers encourage community members to register and participate along with Girls on the Run girls and coaches. The cost is $15 until March 21 and $20 afterward. Community members can register at www.girlsontherunsouthgeorgia.org/5K.
Girls on the Run is a physical-activity based, positive youth development program for third- through eighth-grade girls.
“We teach life skills through dynamic, interactive lessons and running games,” organizers said. Small teams of eight to 15 girls meet twice a week for 10 weeks after school with at least three coaches.”
The program culminates with the girls being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K.
“The goal of the program is to unleash confidence through accomplishment while establishing a lifetime appreciation of health and fitness,” organizers said.
