GOTR 2022 5k.jpeg (copy)

Girls on the Run hosts hundreds of 5Ks per year across the United States and Canada, making it one of the largest 5K series in the world.

 File Photo

VALDOSTA – Girls on the Run Spring 2023 5K is scheduled for April 15 at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, 4089 Val Tech Road.

Check-in and pre-race festivities is scheduled for 7-7:30 a.m., organizers said in a statement. Walk-up registration is $20. Run is at 8 a.m.

The 5K is “all about having fun and celebrating a successful season of inspiring girls to be happy, confident and healthy,” organizers said. “Our girls have worked hard all season to accomplish their goal of completing a 5K and look forward to sharing this day with you.”

For more details, contact Mary Crawford at (229) 234-7425.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you