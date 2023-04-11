VALDOSTA – Girls on the Run Spring 2023 5K is scheduled for April 15 at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, 4089 Val Tech Road.
Check-in and pre-race festivities is scheduled for 7-7:30 a.m., organizers said in a statement. Walk-up registration is $20. Run is at 8 a.m.
The 5K is “all about having fun and celebrating a successful season of inspiring girls to be happy, confident and healthy,” organizers said. “Our girls have worked hard all season to accomplish their goal of completing a 5K and look forward to sharing this day with you.”
For more details, contact Mary Crawford at (229) 234-7425.
