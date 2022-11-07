VALDOSTA – Girls on the Run of South Georgia will host Star Power 5K presented by Pepsi Valdosta.
The event is scheduled to start 9 a.m., Nov. 12, at Fellowship Home Brookside, 470 Fellowship Home Lane.
“A record crowd is expected,” organizers said in a statement.
Girls on the Run of South Georgia is a noncompetitive 5K event presented by Pepsi Valdosta, organizers added.
“Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in third to eighth grade,” they said.
“During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.”
The girls meet in small teams located at different schools in South Georgia; Cook County Elementary, Cross Creek Elementary, Dewar Elementary, North Brooks Elementary, Hahira Elementary, Hahira Middle, Lanier County Elementary, Lake Park Elementary, Lowndes Middle, Mitchell County Elementary, Pine Grove Elementary, Pinevale Elementary, Quitman Elementary, Sallas Mahone Elementary, St. John Catholic School, S.L. Mason Elementary, Thomas County Middle, Valdosta Middle and Westside Elementary School.
Participation in the 5K event is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of South Georgia. Registration cost is $20. Packet pick up will be on the race day in front of the Fellowship Home at Brookside.
For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit Girls on the Run South Georgia Fall ‘22 5K Celebration Presented by Pepsi.
This season, Girls on the Run South Georgia began expanding throughout South Georgia to serve more girls in grades 3-8.
Anyone interested in hosting a team at a school, contact Mary Crawford at mary.crawford@girlsontherun.org.
