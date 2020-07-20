GHSA agrees to delay football season until Sept. 4

VALDOSTA — High school football has its start date.
After much speculation surrounding the beginning of the 2020 high school football season, the GHSA voted to start play Sept. 4 during a meeting at the GHSA office on Monday.
Teams will play all 10 regular season games plus all playoff games as scheduled.
With COVID-19 wiping out spring practices and altering teams’ summer schedules, the new start date gives teams a considerable cushion to prepare for a full regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.