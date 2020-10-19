VALDOSTA – A new mural is in the works in Bennie's Alley downtown.
The City of Valdosta Public Art Advisory Committee, Valdosta Main Street and the City Center Arts District released an all-call to artists earlier in the year asking for mural submissions for the space.
Natalie Milko, a Valdosta State University alumni and former Valdosta resident, was the lucky artist chosen to bring her idea to life on the alley walls.
While she currently resides in Tallahassee, Fla., Milko lived in Valdosta for several years and works remotely for Valdosta's Gladwin Vaughn Architecture.
Milko's abstract mural theme pulls in concepts involving both Valdosta and the state of Georgia, such as peaches and azaleas. Each is done in a circular pattern using bright, varying colors.
“I wanted to do it in a fun way,” Milko said.
She attributes her passion and skill in painting to her mother, Kelly Clark, who assisted her in getting the project started.
Wanting to reflect the pavers lining the alley, Milko and Clark began the project Saturday by tracing out the shapes and began painting.
For some of the more intricate details, Milko will wait until dark and project the images onto the wall for painting while other elements can be done free-hand.
Currently, she estimates the project may take about three weekends to complete, pending how long she spends working on it each day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.