VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools has been selected as a recipient of a Here for Healthy Schools campaign donation of Lysol wipes.
The maintenance departments gathered to unload the donation of 40 pallets with 750 units each of Lysol wipes, totaling 30,000 units valued at more than $142,500 to be used in classrooms across the district.
Jennifer Steedley, VCS director of public relations, said in a statement Tameka Stewart, a Pinevale Elementary School teacher, informed the district about the Here for Healthy Schools campaign in December.
Steedley completed the nomination application for the district and received notification that the district’s application had been approved within 48 hours. Along with the approval, was a request to speak with a logistics team member to discuss the requirements for accepting the donation.
Lysol and Frontline Impact Project, which is a social impact platform fueled by the Lubetzky Family Foundation and The KIND Foundation, partnered for the Here for Healthy Schools campaign.
The partnership will donate 665 million disinfectant wipes for teachers across America to help reduce the spread of illness-causing germs and keep kids in school, according to the company.
“Frontline Impact Project continues to be there for our essential professionals who contribute to the wellbeing and vitality of our local communities,” said Daniel Lubetzky, Frontline Impact Project, Empatico and KIND founder, in a statement. “This school year, we are excited to team up with Lysol to make sure that educators have the tools to create a healthy learning environment where kids can create, build connections and flourish.”
The city schools made the decision to share the donation received with Lowndes County Schools, who received 20 pallets which is 15,000 units of Lysol wipes.
Steedley said, ”When we received the approval, I immediately started coordinating with our interim superintendent and facilities director to make sure we could accommodate the delivery. Because of the sheer quantity included in the donation I knew that reaching out to our friends in the Lowndes County Schools only made sense.”
Valdosta City Schools plans to send half of its supplies to schools for use during the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. The second half of the donation will be sent out to assist schools and classrooms for the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
In an earlier statement, Dr. Alvin Hudson, interim superintendent, said, “Lysol wipes are always included on most schools’ back-to-school wish lists. We hope this donation will not only assist our teachers with maintaining a healthy and clean classroom environment, but also help our parents by covering a portion of the costs associated with back-to-school shopping.”
