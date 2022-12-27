VALDOSTA — Georgia Center for Nonprofits reports year-end GAgives campaigns with more than $29.3 million in donations.
Luiza Raposo, senior director of marketing and communications for GCN, said, “This year’s GAgives on GivingTuesday campaign set another record, an 8% increase over last year’s record-breaking total.
“We are very grateful for the Georgians that showcased generosity with another record setting GAgives on GivingTuesday."
In a statement, GCN representatives said more than 14,600 gifts were made through the official GAgives.org platform, contributing $2.79 million to 1,100-plus organizations.
GNC thanked generous donors such as West Rock, Arby’s Foundation, Carrs Riggs & Ingram, Mauldin Jenkins and The Grant Partners; organizations had the chance to earn even more through Leaderboards, where additional funds were given to organizations with the most donors, as well as Power Hours, Golden Tickets and Early Giving contests.
Leaderboard and Power Hour prizes were all determined by the number of donors, so that every donation would help that donor’s nonprofit-of-choice earn even more funds, representatives said.
“From Georgia’s nonprofit workers, who dedicate their professional lives to serving others, to the vast numbers of donors and volunteers across the state, who dedicate their valuable money, time and talent to supporting nonprofits, #GAgenerosity was on true display in 2022,” Karen Beavor, GCN president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.
“While we’re proud to highlight our state’s nonprofits during GAgives on GivingTuesday, donations can be given through GAgives.org year-round. For those that have yet to give this year, regardless of the size of your donation, we encourage you to share what you can and help nonprofits continue to support their communities – needed all the more right now, as nonprofits step up to meet the challenges of increased demand, the ongoing effects of the pandemic, staffing and volunteer shortages and inflation. Now is truly the time to embrace the season of giving and provide added hope in the new year.”
Raposo said each new year GNC looks at results and data for next year to continue to make changes and improve for nonprofits.
She said, “This year was our first year 30 days #GAgenerosity, next year we hope to make that bigger and incorporate year-round training for nonprofits to support fundraising.”
Next year’s GAgives on GivingTuesday is scheduled for Nov. 28.
More information: Visit gagives.org or learn more about Georgia Center of Nonprofits at gnc.org.
