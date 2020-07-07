ATLANTA — The Valdosta Daily Times won top honors and more than 30 awards in the Georgia Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.
For the third year in a row, the newspaper took the General Excellence Award, named the best newspaper in its division.
Freedom of Information
And for the fourth time, The Valdosta Daily Times and editor Jim Zachary won the prestigious Freedom of Information Award for doing the most during 2019 to uphold the principles of the First Amendment and protect the public’s right to know. Zachary has now won the crystal quill six times in the past seven years.
Community Service
In addition to the FOI award, The Times received the annual Community Service Award that recognizes the newspaper that does the most throughout the year to improve its coverage area through solutions journalism. Specifically, the newspaper was recognized for its advocacy for transparency and its newspaper transparency campaign, Lifting the Veil, that gives readers an inside glance into the newsroom.
Riley Bunch emerging journalist
Statehouse reporter Riley Bunch was recognized as the Georgia Press Association's Emerging Journalist of the Year, an award given across all newspaper divisions to one journalist who had demonstrated journalistic excellence in the early stages of her career.
First Place
Zachary won first-place honors for Editorial Writing, Editorial Page and Serious Columns. He also won second place in the Editorial Writing category.
Chris Herbert won first place for Investigative Reporting.
Desiree Carver won first place for Business Writing.
Amanda Usher and Sarah Warrender won first place for Lifestyles Coverage.
Juston Lewis won first place for Sports Coverage.
Second Place
Second-place awards went to Janine Morris and staff for Page One, Terry Richards for Enterprise Reporting, Warrender for Photo Essay, Katelyn Umholtz for Education Writing, Lewis for Sports Coverage and Thomas Lynn for Investigative Reporting.
Third Place
Third-place awards went to Warrender for Best Use of Graphics and Illustration, Umholtz for Business Writing, Bunch for News Photo, Usher for Lifestyles Coverage and Religion Writing, Dalton Spangler for Feature Photo, Zachary and staff for Special Issues for the newspapers Freedom of Information section published in October 2019.
General Excellence
The General Excellence Award is based on the total number of awards won in each division. In Division B, The Valdosta Daily Times was followed in the awards tally by the Brunswick News in second place and the Rome News and Tribune in third place.
Entries were judged in seven divisions based on circulation. The daily divisions are Division A (circulation of 10,000 or more), Division B (6,000 to 9,999) and Division C (circulation less than 6,000). Weekly divisions are Division D (circulation of 6,000 to 15,000), Division E (weeklies with circulation of 3,000 to 5,999), Division F (circulation less than 3,000) and Division G (all weekly newspapers of more than 15,000 in circulation and all associate media members of GPA).
The awards in the 2020 Better Newspaper Contest were presented online by the Georgia Press Association and The Times staff was honored in a live virtual ceremony Monday evening.
During the awards ceremony, Jeff Masters, Valdosta Daily Times publisher, told the staff how proud he was of the awards but added, "This is part of the great work you do everyday to serve our community. It is great to watch what you do each day and to know the great pride you take in your work and your dedication to serving our readers."
Zachary recognized each award winner but also said, "In so many ways every award we have received is a team award. This is truly an ensemble cast and you all play such a large part of what we are able to accomplish as a team." He went on to recognize Executive Editor Dean Poling, saying, "Dean is much more than an editor and a coach. He works so closely with each of you every day and without him these honors year after year just wouldn't be possible."
He said after the awards ceremony, "What this is really all about is our community. It is about Valdosta, Lowndes County and South Georgia. We are so privileged and honored to be able to serve this community and so appreciative of the support we receive. Everyone doesn't like the way we do everything, all of the time, but sill people visit our website, bring the paper into their homes and provide us encouragement and moral support. It so deeply appreciated."
Commented
