When you are dissatisfied by local government, there are things you can, and should, do.
The adage says, “You can’t fight City Hall.”
But, you can.
We elected the board of education, county commission and city council to represent our interests. We can hold them accountable when they don’t.
First, show up at meetings.
Mere attendance speaks volumes.
All the meetings of local government, including the board of education, are open public meetings.
Board members are required by law to conduct the people’s business out in the open.
While the Georgia Open Meetings Act does allow board, councils, commissions, committees and authorities to go behind closed doors for executive sessions for a limited number of reasons, they cannot actually transact business behind those closed doors. All binding votes must happen out in the open.
So, while they might retreat to a back room to discuss a personnel issue, any final decisions must be made after they reconvene in an open meeting. If there are motions, seconds and votes, the motion must be clear enough for people in attendance to know exactly what is being decided.
When people show up at those public meetings, there is a certain level of accountability that elected representatives feel when they have to cast votes in front of their constituents.
Second, sign up for public commenting at those meetings. Express your point of view. Let those elected to office know exactly how you feel. Also know that while the chairman has the right to maintain a level of public decorum and while any threats or threatening outbursts are unacceptable, a public agency cannot abridge your First Amendment rights to free speech.
Finally, the ultimate recourse is always the ballot box.
We elect women and men to office, and we can just as easily vote them out of office.
While that recourse may seem to take years to play out, sometimes the mere prospect of being voted out of office in the next election is enough to make elected officials think twice about ignoring the will of the people.
So, we know that many people have expressed concern about a recent decision by the Lowndes County Board of Education to allow the superintendent to merely pay back $2,800 of gasoline he pumped into his own vehicle at the county’s fueling station rather than be subjected to any kind of discipline. If you are among those who are dissatisfied with that decision, you have recourse.
You can, and should, do much more than just complain on social media. Attend the next workshop and meeting of the board, both are open to the public. Sign up for public commenting to express your point of view.
