NASSAU, Bahamas — A Georgia woman has been arrested after Bahamian police said they uncovered a plot she crafted with her lover and a hitman to kill her estranged husband.
According to Bahamas Court News, police arrested Lindsay Shiver, 36, of Thomasville, along with Terrance Bethel, 28, of Guana Cay, Abaco, and suspected hitman Farron Newbold Jr., 28, of the Bahamas.
Bahamian police say they uncovered the plot on July 16, while searching the phone and social media account of a suspected burglar.
A source familiar with the investigation said the Shivers have a home in the Bahamas.
The suspects were said to have concocted a plan to murder Lindsay Shiver’s husband, Robert Shiver.
“On July 16, 2023 at Abaco, while being together did, with a common purpose agree to commit an offense, namely the murder of Richard Shiver,” according to the police report.
After their arrest in Abaco in the northern Bahamas, the trio was flown to Nassau, where they appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley last Friday.
According to Lindsay Shiver’s attorney, Reckley is not authorized to grant her bail.
To receive bail, she will have to apply with the Supreme Court in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.
Authorities are currently holding Lindsay Shiver, Bethel and Newbold in jail.
They were not required to enter a plea. They are slated to return to court Oct. 5.
