Long TD pass scores for Georgia

Georgia's Zamir White celebrates after running for a touchdown during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis.

 Paul Sancya

The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, 33-18, Monday night to bring home a national title for the first time since 1980. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you