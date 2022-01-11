featured breaking Georgia wins national title Jan 11, 2022 8 hrs ago Georgia's Zamir White celebrates after running for a touchdown during the second half of the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. Paul Sancya The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, 33-18, Monday night to bring home a national title for the first time since 1980. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Georgia Bulldogs Title Alabama Crimson Tide Sport Trending Video Recommended for you Tweets by TheVDT Trending Recipes Online Poll What is your favorite part of The Valdosta Daily Times? You voted: Crime and Politics – Hard News Features Sports Education Business Section Lifestyles Section Obits Opinions and Editorials Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLowndes County Food ScoresLowndes man charged with murderRICHARDS: Business About TownLake Park names first Black mayorOmicron surges in S.Ga.: Only 37% of Lowndes residents vaccinatedLowndes Jail welcomes new medical providerI-75 lane closures starting in Lowndes'For the culture': Jackson becomes VSU's first Black head football coachArbery killers get life in prisonGEORGE: The Snake has nine lives Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.