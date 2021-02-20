ATLANTA – Georgia rose to 803,349 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, adding 2,390 cases Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Public health officials reported 99 virus-related deaths Saturday or 14,629 virus-related deaths in Georgia since the start of the pandemic.
There were 54,647 hospitalizations and 8,924 admissions into the intensive care unit throughout the state, data showed.
The GDPH reported 180,398 antigen positive cases and 2,113 probable deaths.
More than 7 million PCR and molecular COVID-19 tests have been performed since the start of the pandemic, data stated. The percentage that returned positive was 11.1%.
