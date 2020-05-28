ATLANTA — Georgia topped 45,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the state reported 45,070 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,962 related deaths, according to the Department of Public Health.
The department reports 7,767 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 1,761 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported.
Now, after state officials urged Georgians to get tested, more than a half a million have been tested with nearly 523,000 tests performed.
