ATLANTA — Georgia reports 766 confirmed new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths and 12 hospitalizations Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily report.
As of Monday, 341,310 Georgians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 with 7,657 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
More than 30,000 people, specifically 30,388 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 5,665 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.3 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.6% positive rate, health officials reported. More than 319,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 8.8% positivity rate.
