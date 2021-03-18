ATLANTA – Georgia neared 840,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday and passed 16,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic one year ago, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reported 839,823 cases since the start of the pandemic, a case increase of 1,253 from the previous day.
The state has reported 16,053 deaths—an increase of 55 from the number of deaths reported Wednesday—with 2,367 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 200,994 antigen cases — an increase of 1,014 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 57,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,439 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.8% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 489,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 16.7% positivity rate.
More than 2.95 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson allocations.
