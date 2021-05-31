ATLANTA – Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 187 since Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Monday.
The state reported 896,081 cases and 18,068 virus-related deaths Monday, data stated.
Though the amount of related deaths did not change from the weekend, hospitalizations did increase by six to 63,770, data stated. There have been 10,543 admissions into the intensive-care unit since the pandemic's start, according to the GDPH.
Antigen positive cases totaled 227,760 while there's been 2,769 probable deaths, data stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.