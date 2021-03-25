Georgia Gov. Kemp signs GOP election bill amid an outcry

State Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, is placed into the back of a Georgia State Capitol patrol car after being arrested by Georgia State Troopers at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Cannon was arrested by Capitol police after she attempted to knock on the door of the Gov. Brian Kemp office during his remarks after he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections that includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run.

 Alyssa Pointer

ATLANTA (AP) – Democratic state Rep. Park Cannon, who is Black, was arrested by Capitol police amid a protest after knocking on the door of the governor’s office during his remarks.

Video captured by a bystander shows Cannon, who is handcuffed with her arms behind her back, being forcibly removed from the Capitol by two officers, one on each arm. She says “where are you taking me?” and “stop” as she is taken from the building.

Cannon was charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement, punishable by 1 to 5 years in prison, and with disrupting a session of the General Assembly. She was being held at the Fulton County jail, said an email from a Georgia State Patrol spokesperson, Lieut. W. Mark Riley.

It wasn't immediately known if Cannon had a lawyer who could comment.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you