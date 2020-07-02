Coronavirus case updates
Terry Richards

ATLANTA — Georgia added nearly 3,500 COVID-19 cases to its total count in 24 hours.

As of Thursday, Georgia added 3,472 coronavirus cases — reaching 87,709 total cases and 2,849 related deaths.

That's up from 84,237 cases and 2,827 related deaths Wednesday.

The department reports 11,500 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus and 2,389 people have been admitted into intensive care units; however, the website notes the number could be underreported. 

Also, 883,239 Georgians have been tested for the virus and the state is reporting an 9.1% positive result rate.

For more data on Georgia, Lowndes County and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.

To reach the database, click the link here.

This story was updated at 3:35 p.m. July 2.

